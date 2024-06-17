Vatican's 'Bait & Switch'?

On June 13, 2024, the Vatican released "a new document was presented by the Dicastery for Christian Unity on the role of the Bishop of Rome (the Pope) in view of an eventual unity with all the Christian Churches." This is something that certain ecumenical ones, including Pope Francis and Cardinal Kurt Koch (the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity) have been working on. This document is intended to reduce the relative importance of the Patriarch of Rome, compared to leaders of other faiths (and we believe many are sincere about that) to increase unity among the world's churches. The 1700 year anniversary of Emperor Constantine's Council of Nicea is set for 20 May 2025. This is something that the Eastern Orthodox, Vatican, various Protestants, and the World Council of Churches endorse, but not the Church of God as 'Judeo-Christians' also did not attend the 325 A.D. council. Some Greco-Roman prophecies are looking for a council that will result in unity and satisfy the heretics, whereas others warn against it as well as the rise of an antipope, who looks to be the final Antichrist of the Bible. Biblically, the 13 June change to the pope's role looks like it will be a type of "bait and switch" as the False Prophet, the two-horned beast of Revelation 13:11-17 will still rise up. Might signs and lying wonders be used for worldly unity? According to an Eastern Orthodox writer, might false Marian matters be involved for that type of unification? Is there a church against the "unity of God" that Emperor Theodosius had adopted in 381 A.D.? Who could be the "secret sect" some think arises in the end times? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie discuss these matters.





A written article of related interest, and with more details, is also available titled ' Vatican’s latest ecumenical move: Redefine the papacy' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/vaticans-latest-ecumenical-move-redefine-the-papacy/