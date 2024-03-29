Hezbollah Targets jEEW Forces Stationed in the Ramim Forest in Occupied Lebanon

121 views • 03/29/2024

Scenes from the operation targeting the Islamic Resistance, the position of an infantry force belonging to the Israeli enemy army in the Ramim Forest on the Lebanese-Palestinian border. 2024/03/27

