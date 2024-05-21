© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CIA Corruption, Killer Drones & Government Surveillance
* Erik Prince on the many failures of the U.S. military.
* He is an entrepreneur, former Navy SEAL and founder of Blackwater Worldwide, a private military corporation.
* His latest project is Unplugged (a phone, messaging application and VPN that is privacy focused and won’t collect or share customer data).
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 May 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-erik-prince
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1792963714779426941