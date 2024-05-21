CIA Corruption, Killer Drones & Government Surveillance

* Erik Prince on the many failures of the U.S. military.

* He is an entrepreneur, former Navy SEAL and founder of Blackwater Worldwide, a private military corporation.

* His latest project is Unplugged (a phone, messaging application and VPN that is privacy focused and won’t collect or share customer data).





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 May 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-erik-prince

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1792963714779426941