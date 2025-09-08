Maria Zeee-Top 5 Steps to Exit the Surveillance State ft. Glenn & Eric Meder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 102 | Privacy experts Glenn and Eric Meder expose the alarming growth of the surveillance state, driven by Big Tech and Palantir, profiling and manipulating users. With governments in the UK, Australia and globally cracking down on free speech, they urge immediate action to protect privacy.