Ep. 63: Alex Berenson

When do the architects of the ’rona catastrophe go on trial?
We asked Alex Berenson.
* Mandating a vaccine that doesn’t work.
* Vaccine dangers.
* Will we ever get an apology for COVID tyranny?
* The four great villains of COVID.
* Future lockdowns?
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 January 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-alex-berenson/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1745581351498060019
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.