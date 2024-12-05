© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word : https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/what-i-heard-admonishment-for-the-bumpy-times-ahead/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "I saw Jesus take a stick and draw a BIG CIRCLE. Then I heard this: “I AM THE CIRCLE — I AM the DIVIDING LINE of whether you are IN with ME, or OUTSIDE, where you you are subject to the wiles of the enemy.” "