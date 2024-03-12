Haitian PM Ariel Henry resigns amid chaos in the country

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
March 12, 2024
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has announced his resignation amid unprecedented gang violence in the country. However, he said he would remain in office until a new government is formed.
