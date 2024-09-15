Welcome to Your Biggest Betrayal!

I have written my first article in years for the amazing new Islander magazine. It's called "Losing the Language of Freedom," and it is a must-read!





You can get the magazine here:





https://lotuseaters.com/islander-2-11-09-24





QUESTIONS





"Related to your post of death by heroism.





"Is creating and nurturing life a superpower, e.g. creating families?





"I can scarcely imagine the amount of joy there is in been involved as a parent, and seeing the progression in your daughter for example.





"Why do the man-children avoid it? What is the fear?"









"Hi Stef, I'm a couple of weeks behind on your show and working on catching up! If this has been mentioned before then please skip over my question :) I heard on the lotus eaters podcast that you have contributed an article in their latest issue of the islander magazine, which had me immediately purchase it. As a UK citizen I find their podcast to be very useful in navigating the maelstrom that my country has become over the past 2 months, so I am excited to hear that my favourite guide in moral reasoning (you) is collaborating with them again. It will be a few weeks before it is printed/posted out so I was wondering if you could drop any hints about the subject of your article? If you think that it's best that I wait to find out for myself then I fully understand!"









"Apologies if it has been asked before, but I read implicit in your philosophy that God (if such an omnipotent, omniscient, omnibenevolent being exists) has not made his approval known of any particular religion. Is the question of God and any potential source of divine revelation outside of the scope of your interest, does it seem like God has not approved of any religion or that any and all miracles are not credible, or something else entirely?





"I ask this because as a Catholic I glean divine approval of Traditional Catholicism (such as it was before John XXIII) from the miracles of Catholic saints and the eucharist (and besides that the truth of the testimony of many Catholic martyrs)."









"How can you tell the difference between a legitimate desire or need and a narcissistic impulse that demands to be satisfied? Sometimes I feel like the boundary between self-care and self-indulgence is blurry."









"I posted a lengthy question in this thread a few hours ago on my relationship struggles. But then I remembered the RTR AI and pasted my question to it and received a thorough and amazingly helpful response. I’ve deleted my question here to give others more opportunity to get theirs answered, and want to call out the RTR AI and its benefits."









"What do you think of the new YouTube policy where they will restrict/hide fitness & exercise content for teenagers because 'it can lead to negative self beliefs and body image disorders'"









"Hi Stef, I'm noticing recently on Gab and other right majority platforms a marked rise in hatred for capitalism, ultimately basing their criticisms on things that are the direct results of state action. Why is it that many right-leaning people clearly understand the social consequences of government action, but appear to dismiss it entirely when it comes to economics?"





