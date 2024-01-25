EPOCH TIMES | ‘Disease X’ Preparations Launched; CCP Creates New Deadly Disease

EPOCH TIMES | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | ‘Disease X’ Preparations Launched; CCP Creates New Deadly Disease. Preparations for a so-called “Disease X” were among the discussions held at the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos.





During the panel, global health authorities talked about setting plans and procedures in place to get ready for another global health crisis.





Among the panelists was the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), which has been trying to gain deeper authority to declare a health crisis, and to set policies on how countries respond to them. And the warnings of another deadly disease just around the corner are now being used to justify the creation of more systems of authority and control around health.





In this live Q&A with “Crossroads” host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others and answer questions from the audience.





