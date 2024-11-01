© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kamikaze drone operators of the 132nd Brigade of the 51st Guards Army in Dzerzhinsk, thanks to their experience and skills, successfully destroyed two enemy armored vehicles. These precise strikes highlight the high efficiency of using UAVs in combat conditions and help weaken the enemy's positions.