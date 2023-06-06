BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rooted And Grounded In The Holy Ghost Or Religion
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
173 followers
37 views • 06/06/2023

The devil will be worshipped as God in what is called mystery Babylon: one world religion, one world monetary system and one world government.


The people of God are being taken off the earth as we choose to suffer, rather than unite with the world for peace and safety. Like the days of Noah the children of the devil will be taking over making the field clear for the wrath of God to be poured out without mixture. ALL nations will hate the true worshippers of God in Christ. Sons of God on the earth.


Notices:-My email contact is [email protected]

-If you would like to join a mailing list for video calls with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vtve4GwEe9ow/

-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/

-My Zoom: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09

-My Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/drChjoYDkPDh

-My facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/

-My contact Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844

tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast
