How to heal broken hearts (Part 7)

This video describes some common myths which can complicate and hinder restoration of the sexual aspect of strained marriages after protracted emotional conflict. For more details or online consultations, my contact details here: https://www.therapycounselling.net/therapist-new-plymouth-michael More information in the book “How to restore broken hearts” https://www.amazon.com/How-Restore-Broken-Hearts-interpersonal-ebook/dp/B09P9TWVHS/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&sr=1-1&asin=B09P9TWVHS&revisionId=c447a98a&format=3&depth=1