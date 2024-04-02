Pitiful Animal





These three newborn puppies were dumped in a local cemetery, they were forced to fend for themselves.

Their bellies swelled with worms, scabies and fungal infections caused them to lose most of their hair.

They were only 5 weeks old and most likely have had to live in this intense discomfort for most of those 5 weeks.

With no one to comfort them, they were confused, disoriented and scared.

They were saved that day and were living a much better life back then.

At the vet, the puppies had had a comprehensive health check

They were given baths, medication and supplements for the next few weeks.

We would provide them with 24-hour care.

These two girls and this boy needed names.

After a few days of thinking, I decided to call them Holly, Flint and Ruby respectively

