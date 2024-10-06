Tours in Dahiya after the night attacks - al-A'Biri area & al-Kafaa'at area - part 2

The morning tours in Dahiya (south of Beirut, Lebanon) after the night attacks - al-A'Biri area and al-Kafaa'at area.

At least 100 children have died in 11 days of Israeli bombing of Lebanon.

And over the past six weeks, more than 690 children have been injured, UNICEF said.

Israel has been actively striking Lebanon since September. The official goal is to return to their homes the residents of the northern territories of Israel, which were annexed from Lebanon.





