CHP Talks: Beth St. Denis—CHP Candidate for Windsor—Tecumseh—Lakeshore

October 3, 2024: My guest this week is Beth St. Denis. She is the Executive Manager of a small business in Windsor, Ontario. She recently attended the CHP National Convention in Ancaster and is committed to serving as a candidate. Beth is already a veteran of one political campaign and knows about the work involved; she ran for the Windsor City Council in 2022. She is passionate about the challenges Canadians are facing today—both economically and socially and convinced that compromise on moral issues is a recipe for disaster. She joined CHP because she saw that our policies were in complete alignment with her own and that the CHP was the ONLY party committed to “protecting innocent human life from conception until natural death.” Beth also hosts her own podcast, The Truth Trumpet.

