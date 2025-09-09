Most Watched Moments of '25 So Far! - Shifting Toxic Culture, Israel, Hope Revival, Miracles & More

*Donate to help us make more shows at http://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*





This special episode looks back at the *most watched and impactful moments of 2025 so far*. From powerful testimonies of healing to national conversations on freedom & toxic culture, insights on prayer, these highlights capture the heart of so much of what is happening in our nation right now.





This episode includes:





🔷 A personal update from our family’s big move and what’s ahead for *Faytene TV & Friends*.





🔷 Conversations on how faith communities can shift the toxic culture in politics with hope and solutions.





🔷 Eye-opening discussion on media narratives around Israel and the importance of truth.





🔷 Testimonies of miracles, healing, and whole families coming to Christ.





🔷 The rise of prayer movements like **Ignite Canada**, uniting churches for revival.





This is an encouraging and hope-filled recap that will inspire you to stand firm in faith and believe for transformation in Canada. We hope it is a blessing to you!





