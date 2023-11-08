© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUST-WATCH: Rep. Thomas Massie masterfully exposes John Kerry's climate scam propaganda for the sheer undiluted nonsense that it is, in just two minutes.
"I think it's somewhat appropriate that somebody with a pseudoscience degree is here pushing pseudoscience in front of our committee today
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia