⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(9 July 2024)

▫️Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike by precision weaponry at U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS that were prepared to deliver strikes at the territory of Crimea, as well as a place of meeting of the AFU command.

The goal of the strike has been achieved.

▫️Four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launchers as well as 35 foreign specialists responsible for its maintenance were eliminated.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 92nd Assault Brig, 82nd Air Assault Brig, and 13th Natl Guard Brigade near Volchansk, Tsirkuny, & Liptsy (Kharkov reg).

9 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 36th Marines Brig, 17th Natl Guard Brig, and Lyut Assault Brig of the UKR Ministry of Internal Affairs were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 310 UKR troops, 3 motor vehicles, 2 US made 155-mm M777 howitzers, & 1 122-mm D-30 howis.

▫️Units of the Zapad GOFs took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on units of the AFU 21st, 63rd, 66, 115th mechd brigs, 103rd, & 110th territorial defence brigs near Berestovoye (Kharkov reg), Makeyevka, Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), & Torskoye (DPR).

1 attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 144th Infantry Brig was repelled.

AFU losses up to 420 UKR troops, 1 tank, & 4 pickup trucks.

Course of counter-battery warfare, 2 Polish-made 155-mm Krab SPd artill systs, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 US made 155-mm M198 howi, one 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill syst, 3 122-mm D-30 howis, 1 Anklav-N electronic warfare station, & 4 field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 54th, 72nd, 93rd mechd brigs, 56th Motorzd Infantry Brig, 10th Mtn Assault Brig, 46th Airmobile Brig, and 79th Air Assault Brig near Spornoye, Grigorovka, Kurdyumovka, Maksimilianovka, Katerinovka, and Ostrovskoye (DPR).

1 counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 214th OPFOR Separate Battalion was repelled.

AFU losses up to 770 UKR troops, 1 tank, 1 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 1 U.S.-made Humvee armoured fighting vehic, & 14 motor vehics.

Course of counter-battery warfare, 1 UK-made 155-mm Braveheart SPd artill syst, 2 UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howits, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, 2 152-mm D-20 howis, 1 152-mm Msta-B howi, 1 122-mm D-30 howi, 1 120-mm Nona SPd artill syst, 1 U.S.-made 105-mm howitzer, & 1 UK made 105-mm L119 howi were destroyed.

One Nota elect warfare station & 5 field ammo depots were destroyed.▫️Active actions, units of the Tsentr GOFs liberated Yasnobrodovka (DPR) & improved the tact'l situation.

Losses inflicted on formations of the AFU 31st, 32nd, 110th mechd brigs, 59th Motord Infantry Brig, & 132nd Recon Battalion near Krasnoarmeysk, Mirolyubovka, Timofeyevka, Vodyanoye Vtoroye, & Toretsk (DPR).

5 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 41st, 47th mechd brigs, 68th Jaeger Brig, and 95th Air Assault Brig were repelled.

AFU losses more than 420 UKR troops, 1 armoured fighting vehic, 4 motor vehics, 2 122-mm D-30 howi, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs took more lines & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 48th Assault Brig, 123rd, & 128th territorial def brigs near Makarovka, Prechistovka, Storozhevoye, Velikaya Novosyolka (DPR), & Charivnoye (Zaporozhye reg).



3 attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 58th Motord Infantry Brig & 108th Terr'l Def Brig were repelled.



AFU losses up to 150 UKR troops, 3 armod fight vehics, including 1 US made M113 armo'd personnel carrier, 7 motor vehics, 1 US made 155-mm M198 howi, & 3 field ammo depots.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 65th Mechd Brig, 35th, 37th marines brigs, 125th, and 126th territorial def brig near Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye reg), Antonovka, Tokaryovka, & Tyaginka (Kherson reg).



AFU losses up to 90 UKR troops, 5 motor vehics, 1 US made 155-mm Paladin SPd artill syst, 1U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, & 1 152-mm Msta-B howi.



1 field ammo depot & 2 elect warfare stations, namely, Polonez & Anklav-N, were destroyed.



▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops & Artill of the RU GOFs have located & eliminated 1 low-alt surveillance radar & 2 S-300PS SAM launchers.



▫️One workshop & 1 depot of attack UAVs destroyed, as well as enemy manpower and hardware engaged in 132 areas.



▫️AD units shot down 97 UAVs & 8 US made HIMARS MLRS projectiles.



📊In total, 626 airplanes and 277 helicopters, 27,441 UAVs, 542 AD missile systs, 16,536 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,373 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 11,618 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 23,490 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.