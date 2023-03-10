© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2apujf9962
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Lead Strategist of Ignite 45 Ignacio Falco @ignacio_falco : This is an information war, and we should equip ourselves with information. Whether it is an institution or a country, we must stop funding the CCP. He believes that once the CCP collapses, other communist regimes in South American countries including Venezuela will also collapse.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 Ignite 45（数字营销公司）的首席策略师Ignacio Falco：这是一场信息战，我们应使用信息来武装自己，不论是机构还是国家，我们必须停止资助中共，他相信，一旦国共垮台，其他包括委内瑞拉等南美洲国家的共产政权也会相继倒塌。