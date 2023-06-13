Why Satan Invented Christianity - Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6,239 views Feb 6, 2018
Satan invented Christianity to keep billions of people from grasping the completed work of the cross.
Original Link: https://youtu.be/tR8Kg4epdnM
https://www.martinzender.com
https://saviourofall.org/
https://www.concordant.org/
https://saviourofallmankind.wordpress.com/
http://www.theheraldofgodsgrace.org/authors_frames_old.htm
https://www.youtube.com/@zendermeister
https://thathappyexpectation.blogspot.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@scotthicko8643