Col Douglas MacGregor joins Mike Adams for breaking news analysis of Israel, Ukraine, Mexico, BRICS and Trump’s ambitious plans

- Colonel Douglas MacGregor on America's Global Role and Energy Independence (0:00)

- Trump's Recognition of Multi-Polar World and Energy Competition (2:23)

- Challenges in Reversing Energy Policies and USAID (7:28)

- Impact of USAID and Regime Change Advocates (8:03)

- Potential for New U.S. Leadership to Change Global Perception (10:01)

- Ukraine Conflict and U.S. Leverage (20:48)

- Potential for Peace in Ukraine and U.S. Withdrawal (24:48)

- Middle East and Israel-Iran Conflict (29:33)

- Egypt and Regional Tensions (34:42)

- Mexico and U.S. Military Operations (40:57)

- Our Country, Our Choice and Final Thoughts (46:20)





