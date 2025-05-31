BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bluesy Vowel Song
wolfburg
wolfburg
9 views • 3 months ago

 (Verse 1) Sun done set, long and low, Got this heavy feelin', watchin' shadows grow. Guitar moan deep and slow, Where these troubles come from, I don't know. Hear that lonesome whistle wail, Story told in every single trail. (Chorus) Ah, Eh, Ee, Oh, Oo, Singin' out, feelin' blue. Ah, Eh, Ee, Oh, Oo, Yeah, these hard times see me through. Feel this sorrow, deep inside, Got no place left to run and hide. (Verse 2) Rain drops fallin' on the pane, Washin' down my doubt and pain. Empty bottle on the floor, Whisperin' "Don't come 'round no more." Feel the ache, a weary sigh, Just another tear rollin' from my eye. (Chorus) Ah, Eh, Ee, Oh, Oo, Singin' out, feelin' blue. Ah, Eh, Ee, Oh, Oo, Yeah, these hard times see me through. Feel this sorrow, deep inside, Got no place left to run and hide. (Bridge) From the crossroads to the grave, Just a soul the blues can save. Simple sounds, they tell the truth, 'Bout a broken heart, and lost youth. No need for a fancy phrase, Just the weariness of these long, hard days. (Chorus) Ah, Eh, Ee, Oh, Oo, Singin' out, feelin' blue. Ah, Eh, Ee, Oh, Oo, Yeah, these hard times see me through. Feel this sorrow, deep inside, Got no place left to run and hide. (Outro) Lord, these blues... Oooh-ah! Eh-ee! Let 'em fall, let 'em sting, Just another song I sing. Yeah, that's the blues, through and through.

Keywords
songvowelbluesy
