Richard Hirschman removing one of the strange white fibrous clots
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
393 followers
Follow
283 views • 02/19/2024

Richard Hirschman (Twitter @r_hirschman)

This is a video of me removing one of the strange white fibrous clots, from the right jugular vein. The person who was recording it is Nicky King, who is also an embalmer. I didn't notice it until I lifted the vessel up. I could feel it inside the vein. I only show this because people still don't believe it and ask for video evidence. What's causing this? I can't say for sure, but I didn't start seeing this until early 2021. Unfortunately, I still find strange clotting in several bodies that I embalm.

Keywords
richard hirschmanwhite fibrous clotsremoving one of the strange
