Communication Breakdown

Trump Assassination Attempt

* SWAT leaders testify they weren’t told about Iran’s plot to kill DJT on July 13.

* If they had known, it would have changed everything.

* Why would the feds hide the threat from Butler authorities?

* We’ve never in our history encountered this level of election interference with an adversary.

* The negligence is criminal amid threats made against President Trump.





The full segment including interview with Rep. Mike Waltz is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (26 September 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6362520529112