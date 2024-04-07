On April 6, Russian military sources shared videos, which confirmed that American militants took part in Ukrainian attacks on the Russian Belgorod region in March. Moreover, US citizens died on the Russian border.

Russian services continue investigation in the border areas, where Kiev’s forces launched attacks in early March in an attempt to thwart the presidential elections in the Russian Federation. Ukrainian attacks ended in heavy losses and no territorial gains. Even the main goal of the bloody border battles, which was a PR media campaign, completely failed.

The Kiev regime attempted to assure the public in Ukraine and abroad that the attacks on the Russian territory are launched by Russian citizens, who joined the Ukrainian struggle against Putin. In fact, the attacks are planned and fully coordinated by the Ukrainian special services; while militants of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate and foreign mercenaries from different countries, but almost no Russian citizens, are the main manpower of these attacks.

New videos discovered on the GoPro cameras of destroyed American militants confirmed their involvement in the attacks on the Russian region. The mercenaries participated in an attempt to break into Russian territory near the village of Kozinka.

Russian media sources shared the videos of the American mercenaries with the following comment:

The allusions of the overseas guest to paintball and strikeball (wildly popular in the USA) indicate that the comrade did not clearly understand what kind of deep sh*t he got to. Probably, his entire combat experience was limited to guarding oil rigs in Iraq or Syria. And he had only seen close-range shooting on a playing field somewhere in Nevada. But no paintball could prepare him for artillery, FABs and snipers who shoot 12.7 mm bullets instead of plastic balls. The American “gamer” realized this too late.

The Kiev regime tried its best to pass off their attack on Belgorod region as the independent operations of the so-called “Russian Volunteer Corps”. In fact, foreign mercenaries – Americans, French and Romanians, as well as militants of the special forces of the Ukrainian military intelligence – took part in the attacks.

Earlier, Romanian militants were so proud of their operations in Ukraine that they openly declared their involvement in the attacks on the Russian territory. Later, a group of Polish militants openly declared their participation in attacks on Russian territory.

Even the foreign mercenaries do not bother to support the lies of the Kiev’s officials. Kiev suffered defeat in another media battle, while no foreign fighters helped Ukrainians achieve any goals on the battlefield. Meanwhile, the bodies of citizens of NATO member states are already rotting on Russian soil.

Source https://southfront.press/americans-militants-already-lying-dead-on-russian-territory-videos-18/

