Oops. Ahead of the meeting with Trump and remembering the last meeting in the White House, Zelensky was forced to come to the NATO summit in a jacket. For the first time since the beginning of the SMO.
What won't you do to avoid being publicly humiliated again?
Adding:
Zelensky just announced Denmark will be the first to launch joint defense production with Ukraine
Is Kiev tired of begging for weapons?