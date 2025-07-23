Riccardo Bosi: Please Do Not React

There is so much happening so quickly that you’ve got to pay attention to all of it.

Please wait 24-48-72-96 hours when things occur.

Just take your time.

There is a big movie playing.

It is showing people what’s going on.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (23 July 2025)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hyeob8Rrzd4d

https://rumble.com/v6wjuiu-australiaone-party-the-green-room-23-july-2025-800pm-aest.html