Riccardo Bosi: Please Do Not React
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
927 followers
39 views • 1 month ago

There is so much happening so quickly that you’ve got to pay attention to all of it.

Please wait 24-48-72-96 hours when things occur.

Just take your time.

There is a big movie playing.

It is showing people what’s going on.


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (23 July 2025)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hyeob8Rrzd4d

https://rumble.com/v6wjuiu-australiaone-party-the-green-room-23-july-2025-800pm-aest.html

Keywords
donald trumpsteve mnuchinthe planwwg1wgamagalarpmartial lawgreat awakeningwhite hatsglobal wardjtcontinuity of governmentmilitary operationthe moviesting operationncswicaustralia onelaw of warriccardo bosicommander-in-chiefglobal alliance5d chesslive-action role playwartime president
