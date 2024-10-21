© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10/20/2024
1 Thessalonians 5:2-11 The Day Of The Lord
The Bible says “Amos 5:18 The day of the Lord is a day of darkness and not light.” Adrian Rogers said “the world is getting gloriously dark.” What did you think the last days would look like? If you are honest you would have to say “Exactly like this!” So Paul prepared us for this day in his second letter to the Thessalonian church.