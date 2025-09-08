© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9/7/2025
Jeremiah 1 Are You A Jeremiah?
Intro: Jeremiah was one man against a whole nation. He was inexperienced, afraid, uncertain and unlearned….but He knew the Lord God and the Lord God knew Him. That made Him an unbeatable army of ONE plus THE ONE Lord God almighty! You have all the hoards of hell against you the moment that you put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ! Don’t compromise because you have opposition. Don’t quit because a few people are against you…..IF you are walking in God’s word and with Jesus Christ in prayer and in truth…you are an army of ONE!