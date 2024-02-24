BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Truth About Cancer: Health Nugget 78 - Eastern Medicine versus Western Medicine
The Truth About Cancer
The Truth About CancerCheckmark Icon
133 views • 02/24/2024

Have you ever wondered about the stark differences between Eastern and Western Medicine? Contrary to popular belief, Eastern Medicine isn't just about "woo woo" practices – it's deeply rooted in nature's healing gifts. From herbs to energy therapies, it embraces the interconnectedness of body, mind, and spirit. In contrast, Western Medicine often relies heavily on pharmaceuticals, despite their origins in natural compounds. The history of medicine in the U.S. reveals how corporate interests have shaped medical education, favoring drug-based approaches over holistic traditions. Perhaps it's long overdue to relearn Eastern Medicine's wisdom. With Big Pharma's current iron grasp on the medical field, exploring alternative paths to healing could be revolutionary. Ready to dive deeper into Eastern Medicine's insights? Check out our docu-series "Eastern Medicine" for a transformative journey into the world of these powerful modalities - click this link to watch for free from (insert date of airing). 🌿

Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists. Charlene recently started a toxic free, luxury skincare line of perfect skincare products - CHARLIS. Charlene & Ty just launched the World Premiere of their latest 9 episode documentary series, Propaganda EXPOSED! [UNCENSORED]. Together they are proud members of the "Disinformation Dozen" risking everything to bring the truth about cancer, vaccines, and real medicine, that saves countless lives into the world, for you.

Ty and Charlene have been on this mission together to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.

Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!

