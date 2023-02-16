BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What in the World? Candid Conversations | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 60
Free Thinkers Podcast
Free Thinkers Podcast
51 views • 02/16/2023

We’re just going to have a candid conversation about a few things going on in our world. We examine the devastating toxic train derailment in Ohio, discussing the environmental impact, the response of emergency services, and the potential long-term effects on the affected communities. We also delve into the release of Steve Deace's new book, "Rise of the 4th Reich”. In addition, we take a deep dive into the Ameripolitan music awards, which celebrate classic country artists and the rich history of the genre. Finally, we explore the revival happening at Asbury College, and the impact it's having on the campus community, and its broader implications for Christian higher education. All that and more on this episode.


Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com


Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.


Follow us on Gab:

https://gab.com/puttfark


Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!

ohiorevivaltrain derailmentfree thinkerssteve deacefree thinkers podcastasbury college
