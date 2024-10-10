"Disaster Relief Inequalities: Who Really Gets Help?"

This is documented by them - this isn't just me. We've seen the reports - they've given millions upon millions of dollars for the administration and FEMA to use for illegals. But if you're in a disaster zone and you're an American, you get $750. And you're supposed to hold out your hand and say "Please, sir: more...". It's ridiculous! Look at Mayorkas: he's saying "no money, no more money for the hurricanes!" Then the Inspector General comes out and says "Wait! There's $7 billion that you haven't used." Talk about having control! They're controlling these people's lives. They've lost everything! So I'm just trying to figure out if it's really just weak and inept leadership. Is it because these disaster victims are the blue-collar 'God, family, country'" folks - what Hillary Clinton called 'the deplorables' - 'the flyover, throwaway disposables?'

