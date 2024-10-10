BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Disaster Relief Inequalities: Who Really Gets Help?"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
24 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 7 months ago

This is documented by them - this isn't just me. We've seen the reports - they've given millions upon millions of dollars for the administration and FEMA to use for illegals. But if you're in a disaster zone and you're an American, you get $750. And you're supposed to hold out your hand and say "Please, sir: more...". It's ridiculous! Look at Mayorkas: he's saying "no money, no more money for the hurricanes!" Then the Inspector General comes out and says "Wait! There's $7 billion that you haven't used." Talk about having control! They're controlling these people's lives. They've lost everything! So I'm just trying to figure out if it's really just weak and inept leadership. Is it because these disaster victims are the blue-collar 'God, family, country'" folks -  what Hillary Clinton called 'the deplorables' - 'the flyover, throwaway disposables?'

Keywords
americafamilymillionreportmoneycontrolfemahillarydocumentvictimweakreliefillegaldollarhelpdisasterdeplorableleadershiphurricanecountrybillionflyoverdisposablemayorkasthrowaway
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy