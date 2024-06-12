The Satisfying Downfall of iilluminaughtii

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Is iilluminaughtii the worst YouTuber on the platform right now?
In this video, we cover the developments in the iilluminaughtii situation that occurred since my last video 5 months ago titled "How iilluminaughtii Ended Her Career in 7 Seconds". Since then, the situation has got a whole lot worse and there have been many updates to the ongoing situation.
There are some more topics which can be covered in a third part, such as the fake accounts she created, defending predators on her discord, sub boating accusations, reddit accounts to smear employees etc.