Phase 2: Abolish The IRS?

External vs. Internal Revenue Service

* Is President Trump about to eliminate income taxes for America?

* He calls tariffs the External Revenue Service, but this idea is not new.

* It is based on the “American System” that made us great.

* For most of our country’s history the federal government was funded by tariffs, there was no income tax, the budget was (mostly) balanced, and federal spending was less than 10% of GDP.

* This is a really remarkable chart of tariffs as % of total federal revenue.





The full segment is linked below.





Redacted News (7 April 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6rsr5x-holy-sht-trump-is-really-serious-about-eliminating-income-tax-get-ready-for.html

https://youtu.be/GErK9TfONDc