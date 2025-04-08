Phase 2: Abolish The IRS?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
External vs. Internal Revenue Service
* Is President Trump about to eliminate income taxes for America?
* He calls tariffs the External Revenue Service, but this idea is not new.
* It is based on the “American System” that made us great.
* For most of our country’s history the federal government was funded by tariffs, there was no income tax, the budget was (mostly) balanced, and federal spending was less than 10% of GDP.
* This is a really remarkable chart of tariffs as % of total federal revenue.
The full segment is linked below.
Redacted News (7 April 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6rsr5x-holy-sht-trump-is-really-serious-about-eliminating-income-tax-get-ready-for.html