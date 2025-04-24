© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Benny Johnson: Klaus Schwab, Dr Steve Turley: END WEF, Newsmax: RFK Jr, Charlie Kirk: O'Donnell | EP1542 - Highlights Begin 04/24/2025 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v6sipj9-ep1542.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Benny Johnson 04/24 - YIKES! Klaus Schwab Under Criminal Investigation By WEF after FORCED Resignation
https://rumble.com/embed/v6qadub/?pub=2trvx
Dr Steve Turley 04/24 - Klaus Schwab Is Officially UNDER INVESTIGATION! This is the END of the WEF!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6qaat3/?pub=2trvx
Newsmax 04/24 - Greg Kelly: RFK Jr. is saving America from 'Big Food'
https://www.brighteon.com/0604d82b-7cf0-46d7-ad95-8855513aace9
Charlie Kirk 04/24 - Trump's Greatest Accomplishment Yet? Rosie O'Donnell Self-Deports After His Re-Election
https://rumble.com/embed/v6qad4b/?pub=2trvx
