Healing From Autism & Other Vaccine Injuries | The Revealing Ep. 8
162 views • 02/19/2023

On this episode of The Revealing join Shavon Ayala and this week’s guest Kerri Rivera, author of Healing The Symptoms Known As Autism as they discuss healing from vaccine injuries like Autism.

From Autism to Alzheimer’s find out about protocols that are transforming lives. You can find more on Kerri and the information she shares here: http://kerririvera.com/ on the book she recommends regarding Alzheimer’s and other such issues: https://www.amazon.com/Ultimate-Guide-Methylene-Blue-Mitochondrial/dp/177723963X as well as a link to the “must see” documentary she references on Chlorine Dioxide: https://theuniversalantidote.com/.

