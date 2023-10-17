© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from https://twitter.com/Aldanmarki/status/1714006592662757520?s=20
Video released by Hamas' armed wing Al-Qassam shows 21-year-old captive Mia Shim being treated for her wounds, including a video appeal she made in Hebrew.
You can hear Israeli airstrikes go off in the background as she speaks.
English subtitles added