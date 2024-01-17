Delivering Default to Finance Department January 26, 2023. The STORM is upon you!

The Deep State/Cabal/NWO/WEF has no Standing as it is based on 2-dimensional "paper" commercial-Maritime contracts & is in Default to 3 & 4-d men & women standing on the land.

The Municipal City of Apache Junction, Inc. is in default to me, so I now own It. A Notarized Affidavit that was not disputed/Counter-claimed has Standing & is lawfully equal to a Judge-ment. Since basically City of Apache Junction & County of Pinal, INC. are subdivisions, due to like actions Recorded & filed & not Counter-claimed, I likewise own "THEM" too.

Anna Von Reitz, as Fiduciary has done the same earlier with Parent-Subdivisions, i.e. District of Columbia & as per Ecclesiastical Law, Vatican City.





The sic state of affairs we have today is due to incompetents, liars, &/or greedy control freaks being allowed to stay in charge & "educate"/propagandize. (Also, THEIR immune systems & blood have been so compromised THEIR senses-thinking are not functioning normally.) THEY over-regulate & control the field via licensing to the degree nothing positive can be developed or allowed onto-the-scene. Besides not counting the lock-out of the introduction of Earth-energy systems (UFOs too), even efficient motors & trade-transport are not allowed! Most of the simple general Masses still have faith in their LEADERS, police, & Judicial Branch! ..What a joke! AmericanBA & BritishBarA attorneys & Judges are foreign pledged, so are not loyal to America nor it's Nationals.

How many are competent or even care about the grand significant proof of that 2011 UCC Document of Military Settlement regarding the debt? How many are able to tell that Citizen-Residents are a tradeable-commercial commodity like any other goods & services by the sovereign-owners of the ONE Corporate World Order? ..Yes, traded [for profit] on Wall Street Markets via the Birth Certificates, like derivatives & potential future Carbon Credits!

This is THE SMOKING GUN document regarding collateral: https://sarahwestall.com/did-the-office-of-military-settlements-pay-off-the-national-debt/

This superseding Claim was already filed & pre-dates the above: Anna Von Reitz, Fiduciary & Assembly: https://annavonreitz.com/powerofstateassemblies.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/insurrectionbyusurpation.pdf

If Citizen-journalists didn't continually play the voting Game-Show, they might have to report some real news like the above; but then they would get Black-listed like me!

People are vastly different in their ability to learn. "If I blame somebody else or the Other Party, I don't have to change my life & be responsible for myself." Some people learn on their own experiences throughout life!

Most people don't realize they would be far better off if the current "Service providing [Corporate] government" was to be de-funded=shut-down. The original-based Assembly government is ready to take over with a positive Administration as per prior to the War of 1812. Most are too fearful of an unknown &/or don't have the ability to teach themselves these facts. They would prefer to remain confused, ignorant, & in a corrupted British bankster's MESS! YOU canNOT make an unbalanced Budget "Balanced" simply by voting it "balanced!" That is fraud & unlawful. Even the Banksters would eventually benefit from a shut-down of the present bankrupt "government," as THEY would not be held guilty of NOT full disclosure=regarding Truth-in-Lending Act & identity theft/conversion of account holders.

The MASSES are taught by the schools, media, & politicians that "We are the good guys" because we force foreign Nations by a Military mercenary force to accept our worth-LESS private FED IOUs that will only be partially paid off---if they are lucky.