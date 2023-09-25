BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Colombian President Gustavo Petro's address to the World of the "Golden Billion" from the UN General Assembly
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
213 views • 09/25/2023

💥Colombian President Gustavo Petro's address to the world of the "golden billion" from the podium of the UN General Assembly:

- ...They forget that our countries have been repeatedly invaded by the very people who now talk so much about opposing invasions. They forget that they invaded Iraq, Syria and Libya for oil. When they give reasons to come to Zelensky's defence, they forget that for the same reasons they have to come to Palestine's defence. They forget that in order to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, all wars must end! But they do not let one of them end. Because it suits them. It's their Game of Thrones. It's their Hunger Games. ..They don't have $100bn to protect countries from floods, storms and hurricanes. But they instantly allocate that money for Russians and Ukrainians to kill each other.💥

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy