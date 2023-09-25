💥Colombian President Gustavo Petro's address to the World of the "Golden Billion" from the UN General Assembly

💥Colombian President Gustavo Petro's address to the world of the "golden billion" from the podium of the UN General Assembly:

- ...They forget that our countries have been repeatedly invaded by the very people who now talk so much about opposing invasions. They forget that they invaded Iraq, Syria and Libya for oil. When they give reasons to come to Zelensky's defence, they forget that for the same reasons they have to come to Palestine's defence. They forget that in order to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, all wars must end! But they do not let one of them end. Because it suits them. It's their Game of Thrones. It's their Hunger Games. ..They don't have $100bn to protect countries from floods, storms and hurricanes. But they instantly allocate that money for Russians and Ukrainians to kill each other.💥