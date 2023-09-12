BEN BERGQUAM | More shocking video from the Darien Gap Panamá

More shocking video from the Darien Gap Panamá as busses full of illegals head north to America on the anniversary of 9/11.





Talk about a slap in the face to every family who lost a loved one that day or to the thousands of soldiers who died in Afghanistan only to have Biden give it back to the Taliban.





We are less safe now than we were in 2001 because of the enemies within our government that have broken their oaths! It’s time to put America first again!





Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News

