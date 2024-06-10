© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
About This Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Sensory Bass
>> What is Crusher Tech. Boost your bass with the sensory bass slider, mellow out or go all in skull crushing. Crusher Tech enhances your iPhone, Android or Computer audio experience
>> Feel the bass tuned to you - Listen to songs the way they were made to be heard. With the Personal Sound feature, the Crusher Evo analyzes your hearing and produces sound specifically for YOU
>> One fat battery with 40 hours of playtime. And with Rapid Charge technology, you get 4 hours of charge in 10 minutes with the included USB-C cable. Alternatively, stay connected at all times with the 3.5mm audio cable
>> Never lose your headphones again with Built-In Tile Technology. Be able to find your headphones in real-time with the Tile App
>> Includes a bonus Skullcandy charging cable