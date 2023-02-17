12-year-old dies during football practice in Newark...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feb 16, 2023
A Newark family is trying to get answers after their 12-year-old son
collapsed and died during football practice last week. They say that the
boy did not have any prior known health issues. They say that if
someone in charge of the football program had known CPR, then maybe the
boy would still be alive.
Elijah Jordan Brown-Garcia had just turned 12 two months ago. His family says that it was a regular day for him. He went to school, and everything was fine. But they say it was when he went off to football practice that everything changed.
“He was so happy to be there. He didn’t know that it was going to be his last day,” says the boy’s mother, Raven Brown.
Elijah was at practice at the West Side Park football field on Friday when he collapsed. He was a member of the Essex County Predators – a team owned by Bloomfield-based Big 21. He went to practice with his 10-year-old brother.
Source:
https://brooklyn.news12.com/family-seeks-answers-after-12-year-old-son-dies-during-football-practice-in-newark
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1