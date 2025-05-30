© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia is, in principle, open to considering a ceasefire in Ukraine—but not under another flawed "Minsk" framework, Russian UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council.
According to Nebenzya, any credible ceasefire must include a complete halt to weapons shipments to Kiev and an end to Ukraine's ongoing mobilization.