Russia: Ukraine Negotiations Must Include a New World Order

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine must include the establishment of a new world order. US Secretary of State Blinken told a German newspaper that America will back Ukraine’s counter offensive military operation that will start within weeks. And Pentagon war documents were leaked online. We're ready to present to you a comprehensive report on World War 3.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/7/23
You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.
The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf
It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day