When Doctors and Nurses Are Trained To Kill

Louise Bio: Since I was about 12 years old, I’ve wanted to be a mom and a nurse. It was not in God’s plan for me to be a mom, and so I have used that longing into to providing the care to my patients as if they are my children. My career started in 1993 when I started as a volunteer at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. I moved to Washington in 2000 and started working as a CNA at a memory care facility. I worked as an ER tech in the emergency department for about 11 years. I graduated from nursing school in 2016. My first job was at the county jail. I also volunteered with the Red Cross Disaster Action Team during the summer of 2016 and deployed to various natural disasters across the US that entire summer. I started working at the VA on a med-surg unit in 2017. I was part of the VA’s DEMPs (Disaster Emergency Medical Personnel) program and in the summer of 2019, our hospital was empty, but the rest of the country was “overwhelmed” and so I deployed to Kayenta, AZ to work on the Navajo Nation Reservation for the “COVID surge”. I obtained my National Healthcare Disaster Professional certification to gain a better understanding of a nurse’s responsibility during disasters. In October 2020, I transferred to the ICU around October 2020. In October 2021 I resigned and moved back to Minnesota. I worked in the emergency department for 2 years until October 2023. I started diving into holistic health. Taking care of the mind, body, and spirit. Obviously, what we have been doing for decades has only made people sicker. I want to keep people out of the hospital. Helping families, through Medical Justice for MN, that lost a loved one in the hospital due to medical negligence has helped me make some reconciliation.

Andy Barnhart has been licensed to practice law in Minnesota since 2011, and he has handled criminal and civil jury trials as well as court trials in the areas of child protection, family law, civil commitment and a variety of other civil actions. Andy is also a paramedic, and worked in emergency medicine throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and saw first hand the devastation caused by the Covid-19 hospital protocols. Andy would prefer to ". . . live quietly, and to mind [his] own affairs" - I Thessalonians 4:11, but the way the Covid-19 pandemic was used to push lies, fear and control compels him to focus his legal efforts in bringing to justice those people and institutions responsible for the death and disability they have caused. Andy feels underqualified and ill-equipped for this monumental task of bringing large and powerful institutions to justice, but he is convinced that "God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called." - Mark Batterson, The Circle Maker: Praying Circles Around Your Biggest Dreams and Greatest Fears. Andy founded Medical Justice MN in early 2023, and his legal work is now exclusively focused in this area. Andy has a wife and 2 children, and they live several miles outside a small town in Central Minnesota where he and his family raise sheep, chickens and vegetables.

