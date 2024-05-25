© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Situation in the Middle East, May 24
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«In the Red Sea region, however, the Yemenis conducted three operations. They launched an anti-ship missile at the Israeli ship Essex as far out as the Mediterranean Sea, flying into the Red Sea and Egyptian territory»