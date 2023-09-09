BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
12 Years of Radioactive Waste Is Coming YOUR Way
High Hopes
High Hopes
234 views • 09/09/2023

Two Bit da Vinci


Sep 2, 2023

Fukushima Water

Only 5 days left to grab this deal! Perfect for your upcoming Labor Day outings.

Don't miss out, check it out now! https://tidd.ly/3Z0LB9L (Valid from Aug 17 ~ Sep 7, 2023)


#LiveinPower #AnkerSOLIX #laborday2023 #laborday


It's been 12 years since the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant disaster, and in that time, Japan has collected contaminated Radioactive water. But over a decade later, their tanks are full and they have been given authorization to dump this water into the ocean. They plan to decontaminate the water and remove most of the nuclear waste. But there is a huge catch, so how worried should we be? Let's figure this out together


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:50 - Why Dump the Water?

1:58 - Quick History

2:45 - The Politics

3:30 - Context

5:30 - The Science

11:20 - Radiation

13:20 - The Real Problem

15:00 - Where we go from here


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,radioactive water,pacific ocean,nuclear waste,radioactive waste,japan nuclear water,fukushima wastewater,fukushima water,fukushima water release,fukushima 2023,fukushima nuclear disaster,tritium,Japan Is Dumping Nuclear Waste In the Ocean,How BAD Is This,fukushima,fukushima japan,dumping nuclear waste,dumping nuclear waste in the ocean,nuclear dumping,is the fukushima plant still leaking,nuclear water,nuclear waste water, Japan Is Dumping Nuclear Waste In the Ocean - How BAD Is This?, Japan Is Dumping Nuclear Waste - What's REALLY Happening?, Japan Is Dumping Nuclear Waste - What's REALLY Happening?, What's ACTUALLY In Fukushima's Waste Water?, Fukushima's Nuclear Waste - How BAD Is This?

#thebiglieaboutnuclearwaste #nuclearwaste #japan #elina #Cleo #nuclearreactor #fukishima #safefood #isourfoodsafe #canieatsushi, Fukushima's Nuclear Waste Water- Is It Safe??, 12 Years of Radioactive Waste Is Coming YOUR Way...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Et7mBoxdIq4

Keywords
politicsscienceradiationhistoryjapansafetynuclear wasteradioactive wastewhere do we go from heretwo bit da vincifukushima water12 yearsdumping waterthe real broblem
Related videos
More from Brighteon
