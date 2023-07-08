Ivermectin DNA DAMAGE: Depopulation Agent IVM Is Mutagenic, Genotoxic & Clastogenic [18 Studies]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tim Truth
"CLASTOGENIC" - 18 Studies Highlighting Ivermectin Induced DNA Breakage, Damage & Related Disorders https://timtruth.substack.com/p/be6a4f64-ed75-4f96-bedf-146463facf12
Ivermectin VS Sperm: 3 Disturbing Studies On Decreased Sperm Counts, Decreased Sperm Motility & Increased % Abnormal Sperm Post-Ivermectin https://timtruth.substack.com/p/ivermectin-vs-sperm-3-disturbing
6 More Animal Ivermectin Studies Showing Negative Fertility Effects! Depopulation?! https://timtruth.substack.com/p/5-more-animal-ivermectin-studies