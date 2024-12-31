Hilarious! God uses Satan to molest & humble us so that we are able to reign & rule & destroy Satan!

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2024). We real Christians have been given authority & power over all our enemies, including the devil and the fallen angels and demons and elites. The fake Christians are under the power of the enemy, so they are getting slaughtered by their hurricanes and wildfires and chemical spills chemical dispersion and nuclear bomb test radiation dispersion and “Agent Rainbow” chemical weapon dispersion and race wars and assassinations and hundreds of other ways. Satan Lucifer and his hell’s army have been disarmed of all weapons & armors & authority, when Jesus took away everything from them at the cross, and Jesus gave all the weapons & armors & authority back to us who are Adam’s descendants. Our job is to rule over all the governments & rulers & nations & planets & star systems & galactic federations & universal councils & over all Creation by the authority of God as his kings & priests & coheirs of everything for we are already seated in heaven ruling & reigning on behalf of Christ. Jesus has already defeated Satan Lucifer and his entire kingdom & army completely & utterly at the cross, so our job is only to administer that defeat upon the devil & his army & kingdom. The battle is already won. We just resist the devil and command him to flee and he has to flee, in accordance with God’s Word. We command him & his army, and tell them to fall down flat on their faces because they are defeated, just like we command the Red Sea to close down upon the Egyptian army. The devil and his hell’s army & fallen angels are terrified of us real Christians finding that out, and that is why they can only use bluff, since all their weapons have been confiscated from them. There is no need to fear the devil or his army or anyone, but the fake Christians fear him because they do not believe God’s Word, so they betray and abandon us real Christians like family dogs. These millions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, uncovered women's heads rebels, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christians and millions of Nicolaitan clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system's "ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving" fake unbiblical job position pastors absolutely hate speaking the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them, because they are afraid of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room every day, and getting shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons from next door homes & every hotel room, and getting poisoned by NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria HIV biochemical weapons, and facing starvation & homelessness risks many times with only a few dollars left in their wallets, and having demon spirits sent to attack them all day long who rip in two their own Satanist Catholic exorcist priests, and having their heathen families either slaughtered or their brains controlled to try to kill them, and receiving witchcraft & psychic attacks to try to explode their hearts, and having CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins trying to shoot them in the head in their apartment lobbies, and having their urethras and anuses and clitorises molested all day long by demons, and having tens of thousands of gang-stalkers shooting them with mobile phone EMP shock weapons in every room & toilet & shower & workplace & classroom & shop & restaurant & beach & park & forest every few minutes in the heart & brain & liver & genital & eyes & kidneys, and being microwaved by F-15 jets and drones and boats and dozens of CIA tinted-window white trucks all day.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine