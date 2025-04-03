BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fear, Judgment, and Repentance
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 5 months ago

The spirit of fear is a demonic force gripping the world’s population because of the lies being perpetrated by the mainstream media. While the Coronavirus is not terribly deadly, it is contagious and an economic weapon that is causing havoc throughout the world.

As a result, the sin nature of humanity is rearing its ugly head. God did not spare sinful Sodom and Gomorrah. Nor did He look the other way when Israel worshiped idols. In fact, He let His chosen people experience death and destruction when they refused to repent.

What would Pharaoh say to us today? He resisted Moses and saw his kingdom systematically destroyed. God decimated the finances, agriculture, livestock, and population of Egypt. The final blow came when God drowned Pharaoh and his army. God has not changed and repentance is still the key.

Judgment always begins with the house of God and Christians need to seek the Lord so we can be effective ambassadors during this time of turmoil.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1749.pdf

RLJ-1749 -- MARCH 29, 2020

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
christiansmainstream mediarepentancemosessin naturejudgmentsodom and gomorrahidolatrypharaohambassadorshouse of godturmoilcontagiousspirit of fearcoronavirusdeath and destructiondemonic forceeconomic weapon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy